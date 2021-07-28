Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Issued By KeyCorp

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AT&T in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of -90.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

