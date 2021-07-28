Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.05.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

