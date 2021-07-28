Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hasbro, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Hasbro stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.