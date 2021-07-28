Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

LVS opened at $43.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,292,000 after purchasing an additional 155,782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,919 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 41,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $134,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,970 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

