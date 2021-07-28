Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GGG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

NYSE GGG opened at $75.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

