Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.