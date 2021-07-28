Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Lifted by Analyst

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

INDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

INDB stock opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

