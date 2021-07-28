Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Increased by Analyst

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.62.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $153.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $119.51 and a 1 year high of $182.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 87,654 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

