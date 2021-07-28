Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Reduced by B. Riley

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Bank of Princeton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

