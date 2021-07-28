QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.34. 751,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,331,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.39. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

