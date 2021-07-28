Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $257 million-$259 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.62 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.020-$0.000 EPS.

XM stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.77. 6,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,073. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.69.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XM shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,214 shares of company stock worth $8,193,838. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

