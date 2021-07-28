Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196,848 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $5,952,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

