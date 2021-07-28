QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports.

QS stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,925,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,710,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a PE ratio of -62.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $1,463,090.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $2,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 904,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,750,704.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840 in the last ninety days.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

