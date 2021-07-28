QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports.
QS stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,925,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,710,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a PE ratio of -62.05.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.