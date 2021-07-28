R Chad Prashad Sells 7,579 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of WRLD stock opened at $188.69 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.75.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $324,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
