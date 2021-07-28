R Chad Prashad Sells 7,579 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $188.69 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $324,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

