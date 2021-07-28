Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 26.54%.
RNDB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Randolph Bancorp Company Profile
