Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 26.54%.

RNDB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

