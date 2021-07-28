Rattler Midstream (RTLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. On average, analysts expect Rattler Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RTLR stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

