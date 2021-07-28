Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$496.00 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$41.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$26.90 and a 12 month high of C$42.28. The company has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.27.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares in the company, valued at C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.