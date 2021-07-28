Rayonier Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Rayonier has raised its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE RYN opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 250.87 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

