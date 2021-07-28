Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Set at C$15.40 by Cormark

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) has been assigned a C$15.40 price objective by Cormark in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REAL. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$15.68 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on Real Matters in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.24.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$15.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$13.87 and a 12-month high of C$33.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.83.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.40, for a total value of C$46,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,454,219.36. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 65,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total value of C$1,090,256.19. Insiders sold a total of 130,211 shares of company stock worth $2,217,933 over the last 90 days.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

