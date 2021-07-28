Realio Network Trading 8% Higher This Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $585,302.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00100592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00123253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.22 or 0.99416167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.52 or 0.00789131 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

