RealNetworks (RNWK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. RealNetworks has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 11.78%.

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $83.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RealNetworks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 171,801.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of RealNetworks worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

