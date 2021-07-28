Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV):

7/27/2021 – Nabriva Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Nabriva Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Nabriva Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Nabriva Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – Nabriva Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics' medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics' lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). "

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $533.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.88. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

