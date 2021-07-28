Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rogers Communications (RCI.B)

Rogers Communications (TSE: RCI.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$71.00 to C$74.00.

7/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Rogers Communications was given a new C$66.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$78.00.

7/14/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00.

7/13/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$71.00 to C$75.00.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78. The firm has a market cap of C$32.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.24. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of C$50.68 and a 52 week high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.