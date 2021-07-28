Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Declares GBX 73 Dividend

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RKT opened at GBX 5,589 ($73.02) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,428.30. The company has a market capitalization of £39.91 billion and a PE ratio of 34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,567 ($72.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).

In related news, insider Elane Stock acquired 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RKT. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

