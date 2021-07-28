RED Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, RED has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $546,535.05 and $17,598.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00344967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000598 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

