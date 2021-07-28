Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases Shares of 107 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.48. 22,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.70.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.04.
In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
