Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Purchases Shares of 107 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.48. 22,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.70.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.04.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

