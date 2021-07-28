Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $14.25 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,268. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

