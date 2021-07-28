Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,199 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,542,000 after purchasing an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,599,000. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,143. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.47. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

