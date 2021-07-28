Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $200.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $160.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Shares of RS opened at $153.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $97.31 and a twelve month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

