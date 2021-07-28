Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 75.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,204 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 1,259.9% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 111,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 102,925 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 921.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 85,115 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,662,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the period.

Shares of IPO opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.86. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

