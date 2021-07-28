Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 1,864.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.54% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

GALT stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $154.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.33.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GALT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

