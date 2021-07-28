Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $692,000 Position in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,298 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Petros Pharmaceuticals were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTPI. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTPI opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

