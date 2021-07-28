Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $640,000 in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter worth $221,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

