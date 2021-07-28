Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Eltek worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ ELTK opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Eltek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of -2.64.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

