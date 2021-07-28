Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $18,049,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,973,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 459,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 223,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 66,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.59.

