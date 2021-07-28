Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 35,100 Shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cleveland BioLabs were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter worth about $189,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland BioLabs by 152.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBLI opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

