Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 58,400 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Open Lending by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.50. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPRO. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

