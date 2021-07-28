Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 58,400 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 49,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6,926.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 96,275 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 70,597 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 126,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.