Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $710,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $79.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

