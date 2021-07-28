Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of RNST traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Renasant has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

Get Renasant alerts:

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.