Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) traded down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.15. 3,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 271,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Renasant by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Renasant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

