Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $11.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.72. 15,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,244. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.66. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $136.73 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

