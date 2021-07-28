Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $11.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.72. 15,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,244. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.66. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $136.73 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 0.86.
Several research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.