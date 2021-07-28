Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Acadian Timber Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Acadian Timber in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadian Timber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.38.

Shares of ADN opened at C$18.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$301.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.89. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$14.33 and a 52-week high of C$21.57.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$25.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.21%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

