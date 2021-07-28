Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GoHealth, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GoHealth in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for GoHealth’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. GoHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $8.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $25,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GoHealth by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GoHealth by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GoHealth by 18.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

