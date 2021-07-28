Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

THC opened at $71.71 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $75,988,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,240,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

