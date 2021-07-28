Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hydro One Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.25.

H stock opened at C$30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.47. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$26.38 and a 52 week high of C$31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.