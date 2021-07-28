ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 23.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,073 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $264.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $265.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.10.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.