ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $240.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $170.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMD. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

NYSE RMD opened at $264.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $265.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 5.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

