Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on October 8th

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Retail Properties of America has decreased its dividend by 58.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Retail Properties of America stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPAI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

