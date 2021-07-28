RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in RH were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,193,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RH by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,731,000 after buying an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in RH by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH stock opened at $673.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a one year low of $278.13 and a one year high of $733.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $663.18.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

